CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Wright passed away suddenly at home in Circleville, Ohio on August 30, 2023, at the young age of 61.

Tom was born on February 5, 1962, to Marge (Nestor) and Karl Wright in Salem, Ohio.

He was the youngest of three boys. Tom married the love of his life Carolyn Skelton December 5, 1987, they enjoyed a busy, fulfilling life with their three incredible children Anya, Joseph and Emily.

He graduated from Salem High School in 1980, Muskingum College in 1984 and obtained his Master of Education in 2004 from Rio Grande University. Tom enthusiastically taught in Circleville City Schools for 35 years and retired in 2019. Tom made a huge impact on the lives of many students and cherished the friendships and close relationships with his fellow teachers and staff.

Tom was passionate about everything that caught his interest. He was an Eagle Scout, a proud member of the Ulster House Fraternity and a past officer of the Circleville Teachers Union. He was also a huge fan of Ohio State sports and all Cleveland professional sports teams. In the last year he discovered the sport of disc golf. As with anything else it became a passion and he played daily. Tom loved garage sales, flea markets and was an avid, informed, collector of many items. He was known to have a wealth of knowledge and would often spin a tale of fact (sometimes fiction) with his family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother Marge Wright; in-laws, Robert and Ruth Skelton and his brother in-law, Brian Skelton.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Skelton) Wright of Circleville; children, Anya Wright of Circleville, Joseph (Emily) Wright of Bedford, Ohio and Emily (Jack) Presson of Columbus, Ohio; his father Karl Wright of Salem; brothers, Steve (Paula) Wright of Salem and Chuck (Kim) Wright of Greenwood, Indiana; brothers in-law, Mike (Sara) Skelton of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, Pat (Becky) Skelton of Toledo, Ohio, Dave Skelton (Tami Hardesty-Jaynes) of Coshocton, Ohio, Bob (Jill) Skelton of Coshocton, Ohio and Jim (Denell) Skelton of Coshocton, Ohio. Also, many loving aunts, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tom’s fulfilling life will be held in Salem, Ohio at the Salem Community Center located at 1098 North Ellsworth Avenue Salem, OH 44460 on September 16 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and an additional celebration will be held in Circleville, Ohio at a later date.

Please come dressed in Ohio State or Cleveland sports gear if you wish. All memorial contributions can be made to the Salem high School alumni Association, 330 East State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

