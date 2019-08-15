Thomas E. Holler, Ellwood City, PA – Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Holler, 75, of Ellwood City (North Sewickley), passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, on Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Ellwood City on April 27 1944, to the late Howard E. and Margaret E. Holler.

He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1962, and earned his machinist degree from Townsend Corporation.

Tom worked at Townsend Corporation in Ellwood City and New Brighton for 18 years and later at Lockley Manufacturing in New Castle for seven years and retired from Feed Screw in New Castle after two years there.

He was a member of Wiley Hill Baptist Church.

Tom was a gentle, soft-spoken man who enjoyed visiting with family and friends as well as taking long country rides, he also enjoyed unusual finds at garage sales.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Strohecker Holler, whom he married on March 27, 1965 and by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven D. (and Karen) Holler of Warren Ohio. Two granddaughters, Kayleigh and Brianna Holler also survive. He is also survived by one sister, Luella Wright, of Ellwood City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers: Rhoda Miles, Carol Shultz, William Smail and Donald, Gerald and John Holler.

No public visitation is planned and a memorial services will be conducted later.

The TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, is entrusted with arrangements.