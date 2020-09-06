Thomas E. Black, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Black, 81, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

Tom was born March 24, 1939 in Cannelton, Pennsylvania, son of the late, Norman and Florence Graham Black.

Although he has resided in East Palestine since 1963, he was raised in Cannelton, Pennsylvania, along with his four brothers and three sisters.

Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He retired from Ohio Machinery as a diesel mechanic after 36 years of service.

When not working, he enjoyed fishing and was an avid Steelers fan.

Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole Black, whom he married in 1963; two daughters, Diana (Nick) Bogdan of Columbiana, Connie (Lon) Berresford of East Palestine; four grandchildren, Benjamin (Amber) Greenawalt, Jamie (Jayden) Corbitt, Jessica (George Payne) Goins, Morgan Berresford; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lila and Sophie.

All services will be private at this time.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkside Healthcare Center for all the compassion they showed to Tom while he was in their care.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

