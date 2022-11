YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Curry, Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 15.

A wake will be held Saturday, December 3, 11:00 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home Chapel, 10220 Guilford, Road, Jessup, MD 20794, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.