Thomas Chad Melvin, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Chad Melvin, 49, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman unexpectedly from natural causes.

He was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, February 18, 1971, son of Thomas H. Melvin and Kathy Cunning Mattes.

Chad was raised in New Brighton, Pennsylvania and was a 1989 graduate of New Brighton High School and was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades.

He was employed as a Machinist with PTC Alliance in Beaver Falls.

When not working, he coached the East Palestine Bulldogs, enjoyed fishing but most especially spending time with his children.

Chad is survived by his wife of 12 years, Bridgett (White) Melvin; three children, Conner, Emerson and Colton Melvin; two stepchildren, Meagan Barker of Wheeling, West Virginia and Wayne Hetrick, USMC; five grandchildren, Daisey, who resided with him, Jayden, Delainee, Marvin and Delilah; mother, Kathy (Robert) Mattes of East Palestine; brother, Jason E. (Jessica) Melvin of Conway, Pennsylvania, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Melvin and a grandson, Dallas Delo.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 6 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

All other services will be private at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the East Palestine Little Bulldogs Football, PO BOX 143, East Palestine, OH 44413.