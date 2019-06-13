Thomas “Brian” Tabor Obituary

On Monday, June 10, 2019, Thomas “Brian” Tabor, age 49, of New Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 31, 1969, to Thomas “Tom” and Bette Jean (Patterson) Tabor.

Brian is survived by his daughters, Savanna Duganne of Jackson, North Carolina, Brianna Lee Tabor of Columbiana, Ohio; mother, Bette Jean (Patterson) Tabor of New Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Aaliyah “Yaya,” Jason, Angelina, all of North Carolina; sister, Christina Tabor-Elkins of Warren, Ohio; uncle, Donny Patterson of Youngstown; nieces, Kali Carlisle of New Waterford and Lisa Abdelqader of Bulford, South Carolina.

Brian was a 1988 graduate of Woodrow Wilson where he had great passion and interest in baseball.

He worked as a landscape tech most of his life and loved the outdoors.

Brian also enjoyed fishing, bonfires, cutting the acres of grass and simply spending time on his mother, Bette’s, property on Lake Evans. This summer he had plans to visit and spend plenty of time with his daughter, Savanna, and her children at their home in North Carolina.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

