Thomas Birnesser, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Birnesser, 87, a longtime resident of East Palestine, formerly of Darlington, passed away April 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland due to complications of Covid-19.

Thomas was born May 26, 1932 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, son of the late Peter A. and Anna Kenny Birnesser.

He was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War.

He was employed at Babcock and Wilcox for a number of years and later operated T&S Amoco in East Palestine before retirement.

Thomas, along with his wife, was a life member of the VFW Post #4579 in East Palestine.

After retirement Thomas enjoyed watching the Steelers, NASCAR and westerns on TV and reading western novels. He has always been an avid muscle car enthusiast and had many Chevy classic hot rods throughout his life.

Thomas is survived by his two children, Timothy (Terri) Birnesser of Leetonia and Kathy (John) Mackall of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Tonya, Tim, Eric and Aubrie; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews and their dog Geo.

He was preceded in death by his wife by only three days, Shirley Haller Birnesser; two brothers, James A. and Paul L. Birnesser; sister Mary I. Clark and a grandson, Robert S. Nelson in 2018.

Due to the circumstances of the virus, no services will be held at this time, a memorial mass will be observed at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine are in charge of arrangements.