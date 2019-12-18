Thomas Atkinson Jenkins, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Atkinson Jenkins, 79, of McDonald, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 8:39 a.m. at the Hospice House.

He was born October 18, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry C. and Ruth Atkinson Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins was employed with General Motors, Lordstown, for 31 years as a Coordinator, before retiring in 2006. He also was Manager for the McGuffey Plaza Fifth Avenue Greeting Cards for three and one-half years.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he sang in the Male Choir, Coordinator of the Recreation Committee, NAACP, AARP #4611 and Local Union 1112.

He enjoyed music, antique cars, boating, fishing, art, carpentry and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers fan.

He was a 1959 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown State University.

He belonged to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 5-1 as an Instructor with one strip for 30 years, receiving several awards. He patrolled Lake Erie and inspected boats on the inland lakes.

He married Evelyn M. Frazier Jenkins, August 25, 1973.

Besides his wife of McDonald, he leaves to mourn ten children, Levar Jenkins of Akron, Lewis, Thomas, Joseph and Jerome Jenkins, Michael, Sean and Ms. Tonya Rushton all of Youngstown, Anthony (Moe) Jenkins of Columbus and Ms. Victoria Salting of Hawaii; two sisters, Ms. Barbara Jean Miller of Warren and Ms. Betty Louise Diehl of Ft. Myers, Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Jenkins; one stepbrother, Joseph McGuire; two stepsisters, Naomi Jones and Joreatha Lewis.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family wants to give special thanks for the wonderful care given to Thomas by the Hope Center, Dr. Hemrock and Staff and the Hospice House.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.