Thomas Anthony Cigolle Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Cigolle, 84, of Salem, died at 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on August 3, 1934 in Girard, Ohio, the son of the late John and Matilda (Yelenc) Cigolle, Sr.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952 and attended YSU for 4 years.

He retired from Loral in 2000. Thomas formerly worked for Goodyear Tire Company, Perkins Diesel, General Tire, Flintco and Erie Railroad.

Thomas had many interests. He enjoyed bowling, boating, sailing boats on Atwood Lake, fishing, playing tennis, roller skating, ice skating and playing golf. After he retired, he and his wife Marion bought a camper and traveled the east coast.

He was an active member of Salem St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marion Jo Danko, whom he married on August 20, 1955; his son, Thomas A (Tammy) Cigolle, Jr. of New Cumberland, West Virginia; his sister, Jeanne Cigolle of Ursula House, Canfield; three stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Cigolle, Jr.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Champion, Ohio, with the Rev. Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio. Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.