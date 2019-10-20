Thomas Allan Felasco, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Allan Felasco, 77, of Confederate Lane, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in New Castle on December 7, 1941, a son of the late Thomas A. and Eleanor (Ambrose) Felasco.

He was married to Edith M. ‘Eddie’ (DeLorenzo) Felasco on June 27, 1964, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Felasco was an inventory control manager at National Steel for 15 years and retired from Elliott Brother’s Steel as a plant manager after 12 years.

He was a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era, serving with the Atlantic Fleet.

He loved sports and was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Notre Dame fan.

He also enjoyed golfing and going to car shows and he owned a 1981 Malibu Street Rod. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all their activities.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lori Ann Senchak and her husband, G.J., of West Pittsburg, Michelle Lynn Felasco of New Castle and four grandchildren, G.J. Senchak, Zachary Senchak, Matthew Senchak and Raegen Serrano.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Gary F. Felasco.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be at Parkside Cemetery.