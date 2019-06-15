Thomas A. Ramos Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Ramos, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019.



Thomas, known by his nickname “Butch”, was born June 6, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio. Thomas was the youngest child of Mexican immigrants Tomas Ramos and Josephine Torres Ramos.

He was a 1952 grad of The Rayen School and a Harbor Craft Crewman in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1962. Thomas became the first college graduate in his family after earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1965 from The Youngstown University, now known as Youngstown State University. He continued his education with Master’s Degrees in Business and Education.



After jobs in the retail and steel industries, Thomas built a 30-year career in education as a business teacher at Hubbard High School in Hubbard, Ohio. Thomas’ commitment to education continued to sports practice fields as a longtime women’s golf and tennis coach.

He demonstrated his passion for business and community as a lifelong volunteer for the Ohio Credit Union League and as a co-founder of the Mexican Club of Youngstown.



Thomas’ family survivors include his wife, Carrie; his children, Michael Ramos (Judy Born) of Cincinnati, Beth Kramer (Martin Kramer) of Boston and Stephen Ramos (Patricia Van Skaik) of Cincinnati and grandchildren, Allyson Kramer, Natalie Kramer and Theodore Ramos.

Colleagues, family, and friends can pay their respects via visitation hours Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., located at 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, a prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church, located at 250 North Bridge Street in Struthers at 10:30 a.m.

Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery.