Thiem Hallden, Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thiem Hallden, 71, of Lordstown, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born April 1, 1948 in Thailand the daughter of the late Kim and Somnuk Ponchaloen.

Thiem met her husband, George in Thailand, while he was serving in the Army. They were married and returned to the United States in 1971.

She was employed at Woods of America and Bilmar Foods.

Thiem enjoyed being outside gardening and any outside activity.

Thiem was a great cook of Thai food.

She leaves behind to survive her husband, George Hallden III of Lordstown; daughter, Marie (Scott) Romain of Champion; two sons, Jeffrey (Ann) Hallden of Las Vegas and Richard (Jamie) Hallden of Atwater; eight grandchildren, Alissa (Justin) Stewart, Scott Romain, Jr., Caitlyn, Emily, Gavin, Ty and Kai Hallden and Christian Jones; brother-in-law, Jeff (Michele) Hallden; nephew, Mike Hallden and many surviving family members in Thailand.

Thiem was preceded in death by her parents and one brother in Thailand and her in-laws, George (Wilma) Hallden, Jr.

At her requests there will be no services and a celebration of her life will be held later here and in Thailand.

A caring cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.