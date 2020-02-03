Theresa M. Reaugh, Hartstown, PA

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M.“Terri” Reaugh, age 71, of Hartstown passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

She was born in Meadville on September 14, 1948 a daughter of William “Harold” and Hilda L. (Anthony) Weigle.

She was a 1966 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School.

On February 10 1968, Terri married Richard “Dick” Reaugh, he survives. Dick and Terri celebrated 51 years of wedded bliss together.

She was employed in retail at various businesses and was a curator assistant at Lakeland Museum in Conneaut Lake where she designed and painted the postcard which still hangs in the museum.

She was a member of Hartstown Presbyterian Church.

Terri was the tax collector for Conneaut Lake Borough and West Fallowfield Township for many years, director of Hartstown Cemetery, clerk and judge for the election board for 20 years and was an EMT, prior officer, secretary and treasurer for Hartstown V.F.D.

She was a talented artist and painter.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Traci Hill, Cristi Saulsbery and her husband, Paul, Jr. “Tink” and Amber Reaugh all of Hartstown; a brother, John “Tim” Weigle and his wife, Dolly, of Guys Mills; a sister-in-law, Heidi Weigle of Conneaut Lake; two brothers-in-law, Donald Reaugh and James Reaugh and his wife, Colleen; a sister-in-law, Virginia Bush; four grandchildren, Taylor Saulsbery, Trey Saulsbery, Austin Hill and Dakota Hill and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William “Tom” Weigle and two nephews, Patrick Weigle and Michael Bush.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Service will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Dr. Hwa Sung Ryu, officiating Pastor of Hartstown Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in Hartstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartstown Cemetery c/o Virginia Bush, 6117 Westford Road, Hartstown, PA 16131.