Theresa “Eileen” Mazzi, Howland Township, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa “Eileen” Mazzi, 86, of Howland Towship, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10:56 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center under the comforting care of hospice.

Eileen was born Saturday, November 12, 1932 in Warren the daughter of the late Roger and Blanche Easterday Cain.

A 1950 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Eileen was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and belonged to its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was an avid reader.

Eileen retired from the circulation department with the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library.

She is survived by three sons, David (Karla) Mazzi of Canfield, Dan (Cathy) Mazzi of Howland and Mark (Janine) Mazzi with whom she made her home in Howland; a daughter, Regina Reagan of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren Joseph, Amanda, Rachel, Katherine and Fiona and great-grandchildren Skylar, Xander and Julianna.

Besides her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by brothers, Francis “Chuck” Cain and James W. “Bill” Cain and a sister, Ruth Gosser.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 6. 2019 in St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Francis Katrinak officiating. EVERYONE IS ASKED TO PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH ON FRIDAY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Eileen’s name to the Restoration Fund of St. Mary’s Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.