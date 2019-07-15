Theodore “Ted” Sember, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Sember, of Sharpsville, passed away from an extended illness at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 8:19 p.m. He was 89.



On April 10, 2019, Ted was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a son to Michael and Anna Bolina Sember.



Ted is survived by his daughter, Tracey, her husband and their children.

A private funeral service was held in the John Flynn Funeral Home chapel along with committal service at America’s cemetery.