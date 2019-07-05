Theodore “Ted” Sass, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Sass, age 71, of Warren, spread his wings and flew on the backs of eagles Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home.

Born to Cornelia and Tony Sass on September 6, 1947, he lived in the area most of his life and was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

The music community of northeastern Ohio lost one of its most soulful singers. His talent graced the stages in the Valley for decades: the Ovations, Showcase, Gigolo, the Michael Austin Project and the Earth Brothers. His voice and spiritual nature drew people to him, with the aroma of patchouli oil in the air. He was truly one of a kind.

Ted is survived by his brother, Thomas Sass, with whom he shared his home; a son, Jonathan Sass, with his former wife, Janet White; twin son and daughter, Justin and Jenna Sass, with former wife Karen Wainwright; two grandchildren, Killian and Amara and his stepsister, Marion Young (Robert), along with several nieces and nephews.

As Janet White said, “Fly High, Soulmate. Sing Harmony with the Angels Now.”

As per Ted’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebratory gathering will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.