Theodore "Ted" Liszka Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in Campbell with Fr. Andrew Nelko officiating for Theodore “Ted” Liszka 65, who passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Ted was born April 4, 1954, to John Francis Liszka and Anna (Shirilla) Liszka, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ted was a 1972 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a truly deserving 2006 Inductee into Campbell Memorial Athletics Hall of Fame. A standout athlete, Ted played baseball in his formative years and then later discovered his love of basketball only to be closely seconded by football. He was quarterback and defensive back for head coach Tony Congras, earning three letters as a varsity player, where he played since the first game of his varsity season. Basketball seemed to be his forté, earning five letters, bringing the total to eight in all over a stellar athletic career. As a senior, Ted was a second team selection on both All-Steel Valley Conference and All-Northeastern Ohio. Ted received a football scholarship to Kent State where he played for the Golden Flashes. He was a member of KSU’s only ever Mid-American Conference title and bowl representative in the Tangerine Bowl.

Ted returned to Campbell to be an assistant coach for several years and in 1999, the team posted a 10-0 regular season. Ted also coached at North High School and Chaney High School both in Youngstown. In his later years, he frequently volunteered as a coach for the 7th and 8th grade football teams at Canfield Village Middle School. Aside from coaching Ted, had worked and retired from a career in sales.

To celebrate his memory and mourn his loss, Ted leaves his wife, the former Beth Hughes whom he married January 20, 1990 and a son, John R. Liszka of Cleveland.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with the Panahida prayer service held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the church prior to services.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial donations be made to St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church General Fund, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, OH 44405 or to the Liszka Family.

