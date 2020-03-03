Theodore R.E. Karas, Springfield Township, Ohio

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore R. E. Karas, 57, Springfield Township, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. in his home following a bout with congestive heart failure.

Ted was born Tuesday, August 7, 1962 in San Diego, California the son of Robert Karas and Virginia Fillion Sywyj.

Ted graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Maryland and attended Purdue University graduating with a degree in physics.

He was a computer programmer by trade and was working for his sister and brother-in-law at C & M Auto Salvage LTD in New Springfield.

In his past-time, Ted was one of the youngest ham radio operators and loved to read.

He is survived by his father, Robert (Bobi) Karas of Oviedo, Florida; his mother, Virginia (Jaroslaw) Sywyj of Chula Vista, California; his fiancée, Jennelyn Dejano, whom he loved dearly; a sister, Jean Marie (Clement “Clem”) Gbur of New Springfield; niece, Michelle E. Gbur of Hendersonville, Tennessee; nephews, Dillon Gbur of Parma and Derek Gbur of New Springfield and an aunt, Betty Marie Gilley of Egg Harbour, Wisconsin, with whom he lived during part of his childhood.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Day Chapel at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Fr. Stephen Zeigler as celebrant.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Ted’s name to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test of time he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.” James 1:22

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.