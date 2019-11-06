Theodore E. Landfried, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore E. Landfried, age 88, of 206 Mangrove Bay Place, Florida and formerly of Vernon Road, W. Salem Township, Greenville, passed away the evening of Friday, November 1, 2019.

He was born in Greenville to Phillip and Sarah (Zuschlag) Landfried.

He was a 1949 graduate of Penn High School and was employed in Electrical Maintenance on the Erie Railroad and Sharon Steel.

He was a man of many talents and had built three houses and helped with many more and could repair just about anything. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was raised Protestant and became a Deacon of the church when he was younger and had served as a Sunday School Superintendent.

He married his beloved wife, the former Lillian M. Frohlich on July 4, 1952, she survives.

They had four children together, Lisa M. Landfried (who preceded him in death), Randy M. Landfried of Greenville, Tina M. Landfried Scarpaci of Fort Pierce, Florida and Eric M. Landfried of Transfer. He was the oldest of four children. Surviving siblings are Elaine Landfried Hanlon and her husband, Ron, Delbert Landfried and his wife, Nancy and Donald Landfried; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a very close uncle, Dick Landfried of Greenville.

In addition to his daughter he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Joanne Landfried.

Per his requests, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.