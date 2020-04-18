Thelma Jean Huffman, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Jean Huffman, 88, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Thelma was born March 1, 1932 in Darlington, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Glenn St. John and Grace Milliron St. John.

She graduated from Darlington High School and worked for many years at the Canvas Corner designing and sewing. She enjoyed the work so much that she retired several times.

Thelma was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in East Palestine. She was a long time member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority in East Palestine.

She is survived by her three children, Barbara Kliner of East Palestine, Daniel (Diane) Huffman of Kilgore, Texas and Edward Huffman of East Palestine; two grandchildren, Lance (Kim) Huffman and Kristina Huffman; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Landon and Olivia; a sister, Audrey Bittner of Florida.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L Huffman in 2019; two grandchildren, Travis and Jared Huffman; her siblings, Mary Mitchell, Ida Black, Glenn (Skip) St. John and Joseph St. John preceded her in death.

As a memorial to their mother, the family is asking in this time of social distancing, everyone take a moment to contact a person they care about and tell them you miss them and love them.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in New Waterford Cemetery.

The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of the arrangements.