Thelma Howard Holman, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Howard Holman, 84, of 2645 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, departed this life Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:03 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following congestive heart failure.

She was born June 10, 1935, in Schlater, Mississippi, Ohio, the daughter of Superintendent David and Mother Ora Washington Howard Sr., residing in the area for 65 years.

She was employed with the Youngstown Hospital Association for 40 years as a Registered Nurse, before retiring. She was also Owner/Operator of Eli’s Barbeque.

She was a 1953 graduate of Tutwiler High School and received her Nursing Degree from Mississippi State University.

She was a member of St. James Church of God in Christ, where she served as a Pastor’s Aide, Missionary Instructor, Bible Band Teacher, was an Organist and enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading and interior decorating.

She married Elder Eli Holman February 8, 1958, he passed away September 27, 1989.

She leaves to mourn four brothers, Elder David (Louise) Howard Jr. and Eddie Howard Sr. both of Warren, Elder Nehemiah (JoAnn) Howard of Columbus and Dr. Melvin (Betty) Howard Sr. of Warren; two sisters, Mother Lethonia Herron and Mrs. Millie Howard (Charles) Kirkland both of Warren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Aaron Howard; three sisters, Ms. Katherine Coleman, Ms. Ora Faulk and Ms. Daisy Burnett.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Warren First Assembly of God Church, 2640 Parkman Rd., NW.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. James Church of God in Christ, 1838 Main Ave., SW and a Service of Remembrance will follow from 7:00 p.m.-until.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.