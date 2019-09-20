Thelma G. Dudley, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma G. Dudley, was born May 30, 1936 to the late Lonzo and Mattie McPeters in Ripley, Mississippi.

When Thelma was young, she and her parents moved to Youngtown, Ohio in search of better job opportunities. Thelma graduated from The Rayen High School in 1954.

Thelma was united in marriage to Homer Eugene Dudley in 1956 and this union lasted 42 years until his passing in February of 1998. To this union was born two sons.

Thelma was employed by General Motors, Lordstown Plant, for 37 years and worked in Quality Control.

She enjoyed bowling, spending time with her woman’s social group (Tan-O-Eight Social Club) and shopping. She looked forward to spending time with her family at family functions.

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Thelma departed this life.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons Gregory Dudley and Dean Dudley; daughter in law, Valerie Dudley; her brother, Pastor Anthony McPeters; sister in law, Angela McPeters; aunt, Ruth Hall; two granddaughters, Amber Dudley and Courtney Dudley and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one half hour prior to the service 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were entrusted to the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home and Lucas Memorial Chapel.