Thelma A. Mansfield Grandon Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Thelma A. Mansfield Grandon, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born August 1, 1939, in Champion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Purl and Ida (Parks) Mansfield.

Thelma was a graduate of Champion High School in 1957.

Before becoming a full time mom and homemaker, Thelma worked as a beautician.

Loving memories will be carried on by her children, Earl Baker III of Masury, Ohio, Sharyn (Nick) Kolbrich of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Brenda Kimpan of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Cortney (Thomas) Cimoric, Nicole (Brad) Stone, Emerich Kolbrich, Bradley (Amanda) Kolbrich, Benjamin Kolbrich, Jonathan Kimpan and Britney Kimpan and five great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Baker; second husband, Charles B. Grandon; sister, Altheda Finch and brothers, Charles, Bruce, Leroy, Howard, Miles, Kenneth, Delmar and Harold.

In accordance with Thelma's wishes there will be no service or calling hours.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

The family requests that material contributions be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building 1, Suite 101 Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

