Thearl Boggs Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Thearl Boggs 84, passed away peacefully at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge following a short illness.

He was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on March 11, 1934, a son of Lonnie and Edna Mae (Hanshaw) Boggs.

He moved to this community in the 1950's and worked at the Niles Brick Yard and later was a payloader at Standard Slag in Lordstown.

He was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and especially his Ford truck which he always kept clean.

Thearl is survived by two sons, Lonnie Boggs of Vienna and Terry Boggs of Vienna; daughter, Vickie (Phillip) McCartney of Leavittsburg; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Fuda of Niles, Darlene Boggs of Niles and Yvonne Epperhart of Mineral Ridge; three brothers, Stirl Boggs of Niles, Dexter Boggs of Niles and Eugene Boggs of McKenzie, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ann (Barker) Boggs who died on December 25, 2015; children, Connie Boggs, Jeff Boggs, Rick Boggs; parents; a brother and a sister.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18 and 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 19 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 3101 DeForest Road, Warren.

The funeral will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 19 at the Church with Rev. Irvin McCartney, officiating.

Burial will be in Vienna Township Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.