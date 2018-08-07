Terry "T.J." J. Campbell Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be services at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel for Terry J. “T.J.” Campbell, 37, who died Sunday evening, August 5.

He was born August 7, 1980 in Youngstown, the son of Terry D. and Tammy L. Dutting Campbell.

Terry was a C N C Machinist with the Nordson Corporation.

He was a 1998 graduate of Chaney High School.

Terry loved being with his family and traveling together. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Ohio State Buckeye Fan. Terry also enjoyed golfing.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy L. Campbell of Youngstown; his wife, the former Kelly M. Melvin, whom he married August 29, 2009; his daughters, Taylor Joy of Austintown and Tanna Campbell at home; his sister, Trista (Jared) Orr of Austintown; his grandparents, John and Marna Dutting of Girard and Mary Campbell of Youngstown and his nieces, Aubrey and Cara Orr.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Terry D. Campbell.

Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 9 at the funeral home and 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 10 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be given to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

