Terry Strozier Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Terry Strozier, 68, departed for heaven late Monday afternoon, October 8, 2018, passing on at his home.

Terry was born April 7, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Odessa Strozier and spent his life in this area.

Terry was loved by his family and his Turning Point family and will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves his mother, Odessa Strozier of Youngstown; three brothers, Christopher, Bobbie and Ralph Strozier, all of Youngstown; a sister, Sharon Peake of Youngstown and his Turning Point family and friends.

His father, Robert and five siblings, Samuel, Larry, Melvin, Lois and Margaret, are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to call from 11:00 - 12:00 Noon, Monday, October 15, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

