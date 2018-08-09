Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Terry R. Bowlin Jr., age 41, of Salem died at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 22, 1977 in Salem, the son of Terry R. and Pamela A. (Marks) Bowlin.

Terry worked for Orchard Hiltz and McCliment, Inc. in Reminderville as a Community Representative for six years.

He was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School and a 2012 graduate of Kent State University. Terry was an advisor for his fraternity Lambda Chi Alpha at the University of Akron and Kent State University.

Besides his parents, Terry and Pamela Bowlin of Salem, he is survived by two brothers, Bradley J. Bowlin and Michael T. Bowlin, both of Salem; maternal grandmother, Rosalie DeWitt of Salem and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A brother, Alex Andrew Bowlin, also preceded him in death.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.