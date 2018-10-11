Terry "Napes" Naples Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, OH (MyValleyTributes) - Terry “Napes” Naples, 63, formally of Warren, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at University Hospitals.

He was born May 21, 1955, in Warren, the son of the late Anthony and Dorothy Naples.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired from Ajax Magnathermic after 12 years.

He previously worked at Peerless Win Smith for 20 years.

Terry was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed fishing, making wine, cooking and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Indians fan.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Naples, whom he married August 5, 1977; his son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Allene Naples of Hudson and his grandson, Anthony Naples.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas Naples and a sister, Rosemary Purdy.

Family and friends may call Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry’s name to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Terry’s family.