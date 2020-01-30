Terry Lee Muha, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Muha, 64, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in UPMC Passavant Hospital following a brief illness.



Terry was born on September 18, 1955 to George and Jane (McCreery) Muha in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Mercer High School class of 1973 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State Behrend.

Terry worked in the sales department at Shenango Honda. On May 18, 1981 he married his wife Sandra (Urey) Muha, who survives at home.



He was of the Presbyterian faith and attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Terry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most important to him was his family and he will affectionately be remembered as a devoted son, loving father, and beloved brother.



Terry is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, son, Michael (Rebecca) Muha of Hermitage, daughter, Lindsay Muha of Silver Spring, Maryland, mother Jane Muha, of Mercer, sister, Cindy (Dennis) Workman of Mercer, brothers Larry Muha, of Hermitage, and John Muha, of Franklin.



He was preceded in death by his father, George Muha, nephew, Tyler Muha, and sister in law, Rosemary Muha.



Friends may call Saturday February 1, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.