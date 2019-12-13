Terry L. Savage, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Terry L. Savage will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania, Rev. T. James Harrison, Pastor will deliver the eulogy.

Mrs. Savage departed this life Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 19, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Terry L Savage.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.