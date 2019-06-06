Terry J. O’Hara Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Thursday morning, June 6, officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, for Terry J. O’Hara, 66 of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 3.

Terry was born May 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas and Shirley Morgan O’Hara.

He was a 1971 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Terry worked at Fruehauf Trailer, drove truck and worked at Shovlin Construction.

In his younger years, Terry enjoyed drag racing and working on his muscle cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Shirley (John) Lopac of Youngstown and a brother, Michael O’Hara of Youngstown.

Material tributes can be made in Terry’s memory to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Interment took place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Interment took place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.