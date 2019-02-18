My Valley Tributes

Terry E. Scott Obituary

Campbell, Ohio - February 9, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 18, 2019 09:40 AM EST

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 09:40 AM EST

CAMPELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Terry E. Scott, age 49, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Bloomville, Ohio.

He was born on December 7, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late David and Sarah Russell Scott, Sr.

Terry was a lifetime area resident and worked for Elmco Trucking Company, Inc., Bloomville, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Easton Scott of Salem; a sister, Darla Alflen of Youngstown and four brothers, John Scott of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, George Scott of Jasper, Florida, Daniel Scott of Campbell and Paul Scott of Campbell.

Terry was preceded in death by a brother, David Scott, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

No formal service will be held.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Richard V. Feorene Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard V. Feorene Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jennings
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jennings "Porky" Morris Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Carol Faye Shank Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol Faye Shank Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - February 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Margaret
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Margaret "Peg" A. Barker Obituary

    Hanoverton, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Laura L. Petrich Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura L. Petrich Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary

    Ravenna, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edith
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edith "Ranelle" Hancharenko Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cliff J. Sarich Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cliff J. Sarich Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Brent Lee Klein Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Brent Lee Klein Obituary

    Johnston, Ohio - February 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Leoval
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Leoval "Tom" Willis Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cathleen Johnson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cathleen Johnson Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Karen L. Kelly-Daley Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Karen L. Kelly-Daley Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert E. Kimes Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert E. Kimes Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Gordon George Nestor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gordon George Nestor Obituary

    Sebring, Ohio - February 10, 2019

    Read More »
  • Sean P. Morgan Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sean P. Morgan Obituary

    Jamestown, Pennsylvania - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward C. Lintz Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward C. Lintz Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers