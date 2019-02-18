Terry E. Scott Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Terry E. Scott, age 49, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Bloomville, Ohio.

He was born on December 7, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late David and Sarah Russell Scott, Sr.

Terry was a lifetime area resident and worked for Elmco Trucking Company, Inc., Bloomville, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Easton Scott of Salem; a sister, Darla Alflen of Youngstown and four brothers, John Scott of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, George Scott of Jasper, Florida, Daniel Scott of Campbell and Paul Scott of Campbell.

Terry was preceded in death by a brother, David Scott, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

No formal service will be held.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.