BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Peterson, 78 of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio.

Tom was born on June 2, 1944, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Annie (Kersul) Peterson.

Tom was later raised in Bessemer, Pennsylvania where he attended Bessemer High School. He attained his High School Graduate Equivalency Diploma (GED) and an Electrician Certification from New Castle Vocational Technical School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps where he held the rank of Lance Corporal. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Tom received two Medals of Good Conduct, a Rifle Sharpshooters Medal and a Pistol Expert Designation.

Tom was a member at St. Anthony Church in Bessemer.

He worked for Castle Builders Supply (CBS) driving cement mixers and heavy equipment.

Tom is survived by his brother, David (Peggy) Peterson; his brother-in-law, Angelo (Eileen) Mazzocco and nieces and nephews, Marc and Jemi Peterson, Paije Peterson, Jodi and Justin Sarvey, Brooke Sarvey, Payson Sarvey, Chris and Steph Mazzocco, Gemma Mazzocco, Andrea Mazzocco and John Patrick Mazzocco. Tom’s caretaker was Cindy Anderson.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie (Mazzocco) Peterson, whom he married on February 8, 1969; she died on January 8, 2015 and brother, John.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from Noon – 3:00 p.m., followed by a blessing service at 3:00 p.m., at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.