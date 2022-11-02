NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Beight, 85, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Shirley was born on December 29, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Paul H. and Alma (Jones) Aeppli.

Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and crafting.



Shirley is survived by her children, Lewis A. Beight of Boardman, Ohio, Arlene (Dale) Lanterman of Youngstown, Ohio, Edward W. Beight of Glendale, Arizona, Bernice A. (Drew) Tkach of Washingtonville, Ohio and Judith L. Grant, of Boardman, Ohio. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Beight, Jr., whom she married on August 5, 1954; he died on November 24, 2016 and her brother, Dale Aeppli.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, followed by a service at 4:00 p.m.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery, in New Middletown, Ohio.

