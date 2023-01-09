ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Martin, 89, of Enon Valley passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

Sally was born in New Castle on December 28, 1933. She was the daughter of William C Aeppli, Ida Seamans Aeppli and stepmother Katherine Lowery Aeppli.

Sally graduated from Union Area High School in 1951.

Upon graduation, she worked at First Federal Bank in New Castle.

She married her husband Richard E Martin on April 20, 1954. Dick and Sally were married 66 years until his passing in April of 2020. Together they raised their four children on the family dairy farm, enjoying family dinners, tractor pulling, raising chickens and county fairs. Sally particularly loved to be on the lawn mower, mowing the grass! Six grandchildren and two great- grandchildren completed the family over the years.

She was actively involved in Bessemer Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, Deacon and member of the Women’s Club. She found much joy preparing weekly Rotary dinners and fundraising dinners for Bessemer Presbyterian Church. Sally’s ham loaf and Dutch apple pie will long be remembered. The entire family were members of Westfield grange, Sally and Dick for over 60 years.

Her kindness and goodness will be missed as she was always serving dinners, baking pies or cakes and delivering them to those she knew and loved. She enjoyed trips with her husband to Florida and dinner out every Friday night with a special group of friends.

Sally is survived by her loving family, sons Ronald (Cindy) Martin, Richard (Lee Ann) Martin both of Enon Valley, daughters Kathy (David) Lang of Gibsonia, Diane (John) Kristobak of Florida, her grandchildren Ross Martin, Christy (Blake) TIbbetts, Caitlin Martin, Christopher Lang, David Kristobak and Ryan Kristobak, and two great-grandchildren Landon Martin and Jackson Tibbetts. She is also survived by her brother Robert Aeppli of Edinburg, many special cousins and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dick, her parents and brother William.

Family will receive friends on Thursday January 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham funeral home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer Pennsylvania and on Friday January 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. at Bessemer Presbyterian Church on 29 N. Main St, followed by the 11:00 service. Sally will be buried at the Petersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and remembrance, gifts please contribute to the American Cancer society, The MoCo House of Bessemer, or the Bessemer Presbyterian Church.