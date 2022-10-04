BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann (Goist) Cunningham 85, lifelong resident of Bessemer Pennsylvania. died on October 2, 2022, at her home with her family near.

She was born on March 22, 1937, in Trumbull County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard and Mildred (Wellendorf) Goist.

Sally was a 1955 graduate of Springfield local High School and had been a cheerleader.

She worked her entire life for the Mahoning National Bank, working as a bookkeeper then to teller and finally to Bank Manager.

She married Harold Ralph Cunningham (Chutty) on December 16, 1955, and together they raised three sons.

Sally was a very active member of the Bessemer Presbyterian church, Bessemer Croatian Club, SNPJ, Rotary, and Feed My Sheep. During her life, she had joyfully volunteered for almost every request or task given to her. She rarely ever said no.

She leaves behind her husband Chutty, of 66 years, sons Bryan ad Joy, Terry and Kathy, and Jay and Sheri. Her grandchildren whom she cherished, Daniel (Sherry), Justin (Lauren), Michael (Destini), Corey (Lauren), Cody, Monas (Naomi), and her granddaughter, Carly (Ryan). Her great grandchildren, Carson, Mia, Cora, Vivian, Jayce, Garrett and Wesley. Sally also leaves behind a brother, Richard Goist, and brother-in-law David (Butch) Ohlin.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Leonard and Ted and sister Betsy Ohlin.

Hours of visitation for Sally are Friday 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 7: 00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer and also on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Bessemer Presbyterian church with service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials can be given to the Church or Charity of the donor’s choice.