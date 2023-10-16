BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Proctor, 80, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 13, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Richard was born on June 18, 1943, in New Castle, son of the late William and Bernice (Benson) Proctor.

Upon graduation, Richard went into the U.S. Navy.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, J & L Steel and the Sysco Corp.

Richard enjoyed fishing, lifting weights and hunting and enjoyed camping in Marionville, Pennsylvania. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a member of the American Legion and the Bessemer Rod & Gun Club.

Richard was a member at Lighthouse Baptist Church where he served his church and his Lord.

Family was very special to him, especially his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary (Tancabel) Proctor, whom he married on October 26, 1963; two daughters, Lisa Moyer and Sheri Anderson; his sister, Cathy McCalla; along with seven grandchildren, Ashley(Michael), Amber (John), Mia (Justin), Kyle, Nicole, Sharee (Jake), Brianna (Joey) and Shane and three great-grandchildren, Johnny, Nathan and Paxton.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Sye and Cadence.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer and again on Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be held by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.



Memorials are suggested to the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Mr. Proctor’s name.

