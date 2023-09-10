BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Strealy, 88, formerly of Bessemer, died on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Avalon Place in New Castle.

Richard was born on March 27, 1935, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Ralph and Frances (Braatz) Strealy.

He was a 1953 graduate of Ellwood City High School.

Richard worked at the B&W Company, Highland Hall Care Center and later worked at Lowe’s from 2002-2020.

Richard was a member of the Koppel Big Beaver Sportsman’s Association. He also enjoyed hunting, going to his hunting camp (Brookston, Forest County), going to auctions, playing cards and dice and he liked to joke around. He most enjoyed visiting family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his children, Cindy Green, Robert Strealy, Dixie Eichenauer, Fran (Doug) Burr, Mary Beth (Jay) Hewitt, Paula Larsen, Tracey (David) Brown and Loretta Hare; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one sister, Barbara Tillia.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma (McDowell) Strealy; his children, Debbie Clark, Ricky Strealy and Wesley Boren; a grandson, Jason; his sons-in-law, Harden Green, Denny Eichenauer, Lennard Larsen and his daughter-in-law, Barbara Strealy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer and again on Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., the time of the service, also at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

“See Ya Down the Road.”

Monetary donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Richard’s name.

