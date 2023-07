NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. George, 77, died Sunday, July 30, 2023 at St Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Calling hours will be on Thursday 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bethel E.P.C. in Enon Valley , Pennsylvania. Followed by at service 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.