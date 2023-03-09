NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Flick, age 69, from New Castle, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Randy was born on October 31, 1953, to the late Robert and Eleanor (Kendall) Flick.

Randy was a utility worker for PA American Water.

He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales and enjoyed the outdoors, especially going to the mountains and biking or hiking in the woods. He loved taking long day trips to ‘anywhere’ with Jeri. Randy also enjoyed going to Benezette to see the elk.



Randy is survived by his wife, Jeri Flick, whom he married on July 22, 1995; his brother, Robert (Donna) Flick, Jr.; his sister, Deborah (Donald) Keeley; sister-in-law, Eileen Flick; brother-in-law, Jack Riker, Jr. and nieces and nephews include, Donald (Kristi) Keeley III, Hilary Flick and Jessica (Andrew) Mikucki. Randy also greatly enjoyed spending time with his great-nephews, William and Luke Keeley.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Lane Flick; a nephew, Caleb Flick and niece, Dala Keeley.

In place of flowers please make donations in Randall’s name to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer, Pennsylvania, followed by a memorial service at Noon.

