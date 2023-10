NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph L. Fellows, Sr., 94, passed away Saturday, October 28.

Ralph was born November 7, 1928.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 2, 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m., at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer Pennsylvania.