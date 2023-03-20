NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. McDowell, 72, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



Paul was born in New Castle on June 2, 1950.

A complete obituary will follow with a Celebration of life service listed.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.