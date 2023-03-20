NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. McDowell, age 72 of New Castle, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Paul was born on June 2, 1950, in New Castle, son of the late Alfred and Vyda (Shiderly) McDowell.

Paul worked as a safety director for Martin Trucking.

He was a lifetime member of the Johnson Club, Croatian Club, S.N.P.J., Meridian Masonic Lodge #411 and VFW #8106.

Paul served in the U.S. Army.

Paul is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Huston) McDowell, whom he married on September 28, 2013; his son, Jason (Heather) McDowell of Edinburg; his daughter, Courtney (Brad) McKenna of Bessemer; his stepdaughter, Kristina (Glenn) Waterson of Darlington, Pennsylvania; a brother, Dave (Mary) McDowell of Cambridge, Ohio; his sister, Kathy Elder of New Wilmington; five grandchildren, Haley, Emily Lucas, Gabriella and Caleb; a great-grandchild, Lincoln Lyons and two stepgrandchildren, Ella and Lilly Waterson.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie McDowell and a sister, Joyce Shallenberger.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Bessemer Croatian Club.

Donations can be made to the Meridian Masonic Lodge #411.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.