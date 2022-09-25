BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Musitano, 89, of Bessemer passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her two daughters by her side.

She was born the daughter of the late Wm. Donald and Frances (Hicks) Barber in New Castle on December 10, 1932.

She was a teacher in the Springfield Local School District where she taught Home Economics

and third grade. After retirement, she enjoyed working at Classic Bakery in Boardman.

Pat loved the outdoors, gardening, sewing, baking and taking care of her lawn and berry

bushes. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially dogs.

Although she was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she most recently attended Westfield

Presbyterian Church with family. While there, she made many special friends and enjoyed

participating in various outreach programs and activities.

Pat leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Jody Musitano (Donald “Butch” Merrill, Jr.) and

Kathy Eichenlaub (David); four grandchildren, Sammy (Amanda) Merrill of Oakton, Virginia, Amy

(David) Juang of Ellicott City, Maryland, Kelly Eichenlaub of Raleigh, North Carolina, Maria

Merrill of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandson, Adrian Merrill of Oakton, Virginia and sister, Donna

Young of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Musitano, whom

she married on July 18, 1953 and a brother, William Lee Barber.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Pat’s life. We will gather

on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Avenue,

Boardman.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lawrence County Humane Society or Angels for Animals.

Pat’s ashes will be buried along with the ashes of her husband in Graceland Cemetery, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

