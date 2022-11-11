POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike D’Amico, 78, passed away on November 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida.

Mike was born on May 23, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Leonard and Anna ( Granny) D’Amico.

He was a 1962 graduate of Mohawk High School and had a Technical degree from New Castle School of Trades.

Mike was a retired Master Mechanic and Maintenance Manager.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, Ohio.



Mike was very active in various clubs and organizations locally and across the country, which included the New Middletown Area Jaycees, 4-H advisor, Mahoning County Small Animal and Advisory Committees, and Little League Baseball Coach.

He was a licensed judge under the American Rabbit Breeders Association from 1989-2017. His passion for judging took him to all 50 states. He was also an active member of the American Satin Breeders, Buckeye Satin Club, and the Penn-Ohio Rabbit Breeders Association. When he was not showing or judging at a rabbit show, you would find him tinkering on his small farm.

He proudly refurbished a 1957 Chevy Belair and his father’s 1949 John Deere B. He was fiercely loyal to his family, his friends, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Guardians.



Mike is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Razo) D’Amico, whom he married on November 20, 1965; his children, David D’Amico, and his wife Jenny, Chris D’Amico Ohlin, and her husband Randy Ohlin; grandchildren, Katie, Sarah, Andy, Ethan, Anthony, Kayla and her husband Josh, and Marina and two great-grandchildren, June and Molly.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Joe D’Amico, and his sister, Patricia Corfios.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the mass at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, Ohio.

Mike will be laid to rest in Bessemer Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, his wife and family would like to purchase a memorial bench in his name to be placed at the Canfield Fairgrounds so that many tired feet can find a place to rest after a long day of fair going. Any additional funds will be donated to the Mahoning County Small Animals Committee. Donations can be sent to the Canfield Fair P.O. Box 250, Canfield Ohio 44406. Checks can be made payable to the Canfield Fair. Please mention his name in the memo.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

