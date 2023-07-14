ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lieutenant Colonel Michael L. Peloza, age 69, passed away at his home on Friday, July 7, 2023.

He was a native of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Youngstown State University, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry in December 1976. He held a Master’s Degree in Management from Frostburg State University and was a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

Lieutenant Colonel Peloza’s troop assignments included duty as Rifle Platoon Leader, 2nd Infantry Division (1977-1978); Rifle Company Executive Officer and Support Platoon Leader, 9th Infantry Division (1978-80); Battalion Motor Officer and Company Commander, 3rd Infantry Division (1981-84); and G4 Supply and Services Officer and Battalion Executive Officer, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) (1990-92). Other assignments included duty as Chief, Production Planning and Control Division, Letterkenny Army Depot (1984-86); Aide de Camp U.S. Army Depot System Command (1987-88); Director of Logistics, U.S. Army Field Station, Sinop, Turkey (1988-89); Chief, Army Readiness Advocate Branch, Defense Industrial Supply Center, (1992-95); and Commander, Kaiserslautern Industrial Center (1995-97). Lieutenant Colonel Peloza was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (4th OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1st OLC) and Parachutist Badge.

Upon retirement Mike owned and operated Black Cat Antiques.

He leaves behind his wife, the former Kathleen Gallagher of Lennox, South Dakota, whom he married in 1982. His father, Dick Peloza of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; brothers, Vincent (Renee) Peloza of Poland, Ohio and Steven (Connie) of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; sisters, Doreen Peloza of Boardman Ohio, Denise Peloza of Vero Beach Florida and Diane Colwell (John) of Abilene, Texas; nieces and nephews, Lee, Trent, Ryan, Bradley, Allison, Matthew, Kristen, Heather, Brittany, Jessica, Nick, Megan, Mikala, Miranda, Josh, Levi, JJ and Hayden and his beloved cat, George, who was always right there by his side.

His mother, Ellen Peloza, who brought him into the world, passed away July 2012.

Mike was a true and loyal servant in all ways. He found peace at his beautiful property which he so dearly loved. He spent time caring for the birds and all of nature’s little critters. Mike had a passion for antiques and cherished the many friendships that he established in his years of business. He valued his friendships with various people whom he met while in the military that he kept in touch with.

A celebration of life service along with military honors will be held at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Mike desired his ashes be laid to rest at his private property.

On behalf of his family, Mike will be forever in our hearts.

