ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Trotter, 90, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Mary Lou was born on June 13, 1933, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Lewis and Mary (Patterson) Howard.

She was a graduate of Mount Jackson High School, where she met the love of her life, James Trotter. They were married on November 7, 1953 and celebrated 69 years together.

Mary Lou was a loving wife, devoted parent and grandparent and a valued friend to many.

She was a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and a choir member.

She is remembered for her ability to host and care for others, and for connecting with friends wherever she went.

Mary Lou was a faithful and devoted matriarch of her family. She is survived by son, Robert (Marte Lovich) Trotter of New Castle, Pennsylvania; daughter, Debra (David) Liggett of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; son, David (Jill) Trotter of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; brother, Don (Diana) Howard of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; stepsister Joan Paden of Erie, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Beatty of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Her parents; husband; sister-in-law, Nancy Trotter; stepmother Helen Howard; stepsister, Marian Cyrus and grandson, James Trotter, preceded her in death.

Her family invites her loved ones to pay their respects during calling hours on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Westfield Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bobby Griffith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Westfield Presbyterian Church, Foundations of Hope.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.