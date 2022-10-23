NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone.

She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Mary Jo worked for the Jack Gerson Jewelry store and later at the Kings store. She went to work for the Dade County Credit Union as a Loan Officer, she retired from there.

She enjoyed shopping, crocheting and cross-stitching. She most enjoyed spending time with her family

Mary Jo is survived by her children, Joseph (Kathy) Bartolone in New Castle, Beth Aubuchon in Westland, Michigan and Silvia (Tom) Stewart, in Hendersonville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Lorey (Todd) Smith, Tara (Chuck) Bartolone, Josh (Beth) Stewart and Amanda (Evans) Dobson and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jo was preceded in death by three brothers, Domenick, Phillip and Leonard Bartolone.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.