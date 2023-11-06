PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Cameron, AKA Anne Walters, 54, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Anne was born May 7, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Larry and Dorsey Walters.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Eric Cameron and three sons, Christopher Walters (Amberly) of Rogue River, Oregon, Robert Walters of Petersburg Ohio and Eric Cameron of Mount Jackson, Pennsylvania. Anne was blessed to be grandmother to Cooper Walters.



Anne graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1987. She received her Associate’s Degree in Accounting from YSU.

Anne had worked for Walters Trucking and Roth Brothers.



In addition to her sons, Anne is survived by four siblings, Laura “Dee” Hilling of Morgantown, West Virginia, Allen Walters and Amy Walters, of Petersburg, Ohio and Glenn Walters of New Middletown, Ohio. In addition, she is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.



Anne requested cremation.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsulvania.

Anne’s favorite spot was in West Virginia. Family and friends will gather at a date to be determined to deliver her remains to the Cheat River in Preston County, West Virginia.

