NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion C. DiCola, 94 of New Castle, died on September 12, 2022, at his home.

Marion was born on August 19, 1928, the son of the late Orient and Carmella (Marrese) DiCola.

Marion was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus Church.

Marion served in the US Army from 1948- 1951 as a Corporal Ski Instructor. He served on a Bomber Base in Fairbanks, Alaska in the 6th Division AFA Headquarters Battalion, (Armored Field Artillery).

Marion owned and operated DiCola Builders for many years.

He was a former instructor at the Lawrence County Vocational School and was a Master Gardener at Penn State Extension. Marion was very active in the Republican party.

Marion is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pauline (Berger) DiCola, whom he married on July 20, 1957, two daughters, Regina Manos, and Jacquelin DiCola, his sister, Theresa Dickson, and his four grandsons that he loved and adored, Mark, Matthew, Mario, and Mason Manos, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his son, Dean DiCola, his brother Nunzio DiCola, his sister, Anna Young, and his son-in-law, Mark Manos.

Private services were held at the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home by Deacon John Corran for Marion and burial was in St.Vitus Cemetery.



Arrangements were by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, in Bessemer.

